Sunrun Reports Major Success in Virtual Power Plants with Nearly 80 Megawatts of Capacity Supporting U.S. Power Grids in 2024

Sunrun's virtual power plants supported U.S. power grids, leveraging solar and battery systems to enhance grid reliability and reduce emissions.

Sunrun, a leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, announced that its virtual power plants (VPPs) successfully supported power grids across the U.S. in 2024, achieving a combined peak capacity of nearly 80 megawatts. The company reported participation from over 20,000 customers in 16 programs across nine states, where residential solar and battery systems generated and shared stored solar energy during critical energy events. Key initiatives included California's CalReady program, which alone contributed nearly 54 megawatts during peak demand, and efforts in Puerto Rico to provide backup energy during shortfall events. The press release highlighted the increasing demand for electricity and the risks of blackouts, emphasizing Sunrun's role in enhancing grid reliability and reducing emissions while offering financial benefits to participants. The leadership stated their ambition to expand these programs further in 2025, marking Sunrun's positioning as a major player in distributed clean energy solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, announced today that its growing portfolio of virtual power plants (VPPs) successfully supported power grids across the country in 2024 with a combined instantaneous peak of nearly 80 megawatts—a capacity greater than many traditional fossil-fuel power plants. These innovative programs leveraged Sunrun’s fleet of residential solar and battery systems—the largest in America—empowering customers to generate, store, and share their own solar energy.





In 2024, more than 20,000 Sunrun customers participated in 16 virtual power plant programs across nine states and territories. From California and Texas to Puerto Rico and New England, the customers’ batteries supplied on-demand, stored solar energy to augment power resources during hundreds of critical energy events.





“Utilities are at a point where they can’t grow fast enough for the increased demand for electricity, which is why they are coming to Sunrun for help,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Our power plant portfolio is at an inflection point because we have the resources and expertise to quickly develop, deploy, and scale programs to provide smart, controllable load. Combining solar with storage not only provides American families with energy independence and peace of mind, but also the ability to support the grid when it’s needed most.”





Extreme weather events and soaring electricity demand underscore the importance for these power plant programs. The North American Electric Reliability Corporation warns that over half the U.S. faces blackout risks in the next decade due to capacity shortfalls, as peak demand continues to climb with the rise of artificial intelligence, domestic manufacturing growth, and electrification of the economy. According to the Department of Energy, data center load growth has tripled over the past decade and is expected to more than double by 2028.





Sunrun’s 2024 virtual power plant initiatives have demonstrated the ability to enhance grid reliability, lower harmful emissions, and decrease costs for all electricity customers. Notable examples of performance include:









California:



Over 16,000 Sunrun customers participating in California’s statewide CalReady program—the nation’s largest single-owner virtual power plant—delivering an average of 48 megawatts of stored solar energy to the grid during peak evening hours in the summer months. Output peaked at 54 megawatts, enough to power approximately 48,000 homes—equivalent to a city the size of Santa Monica.



Puerto Rico:



Over 4,000 customers’ batteries participating in Sunrun’s PowerOn Puerto Rico program provided vital backup energy to the island’s grid during more than 70 energy shortfall events. Within just an hour’s notice, Sunrun dispatched its batteries as a single power plant to avoid rolling blackouts to help keep the lights on for communities across Puerto Rico.



Texas:



Sunrun partnered with Tesla Electric, a retail electricity provider operated by Tesla Energy Ventures LLC, a subsidiary of Tesla, Inc., and Vistra on two virtual power plants in the Lone Star State. Still growing, the Tesla Electric program leverages home batteries to provide reserves during peak consumption. Customers receive an annual payment, currently set at $400 per Powerwall, while Sunrun earns recurring revenue through the program. The Vistra partnership also offers customers financial incentives and credits.



New York:



Sunrun activated the state’s largest residential virtual power plant in collaboration with Orange & Rockland Utilities, Inc., a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. Over 300 solar-plus-storage systems provided stored solar energy during peak demand events in the summer. Participating customers received a free or heavily discounted home battery in exchange for their commitment to the 10-year program, while Sunrun received upfront payments from O&R.



Maryland:



Sunrun launched the nation’s first bidirectional electric vehicle-to-home virtual power plant, partnering with Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation, to utilize a small group of customer-owned Ford F-150 Lightnings. BGE was awarded grant funding from the Department of Energy to create the program, and Sunrun developed and operated this first-in-the-nation electric vehicle VPP. Participating customers earned several hundred dollars by sharing energy from their F-150 Lightning trucks.











“My wife and I earned nearly $1,700 just by sharing the energy from our Ford Lightning,” said Sunrun customer Brian Foreman. “It’s exciting to be an early adopter of this technology and making extra money with our electric truck is just an added bonus.”





“Sunrun is executing its virtual power plant strategy at a scale that is unmatched, and we’re excited to monetize more battery assets and secure additional, recurring revenue streams in 2025,” said Sunrun President and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Dickson. “With over half of new Sunrun customers installing storage, we are laying a strong foundation to create future programs where there is value for our customers, benefit to the grid, and revenue for Sunrun.”





Sunrun’s storage-first approach has positioned it to become one of the nation's largest distributed power providers, serving as a vital resource for utilities and grid operators in protecting Americans from outages, pollution, and rising energy costs. Peak season customer enrollment in Sunrun’s power-sharing programs grew approximately 100% year-over-year in 2024.





“Sunrun is the industry leader, and we’re proving that every utility can and should have a virtual power plant program,” said Chris Rauscher, head of Grid Services at Sunrun. “Our largest and most successful programs are in Puerto Rico and California—places with vastly different power grids—but both equally benefiting from Sunrun customers’ solar-plus-storage systems being networked together to augment supply. I want to thank our amazing team which has turned the dream of VPPs into a reality.”







About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation's leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun's innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at





www.sunrun.com





.







Media Contact







Wyatt Semanek





Director, Corporate Communications





press@sunrun.com







Investor & Analyst Contact







Patrick Jobin





SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer









investors@sunrun.com







