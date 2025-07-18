Sunrun Prices $431 Million Securitization of Residential Solar Leases and Power Purchase Agreements

Sunrun priced its 14th public securitization, raising $431 million with strong demand for Class A notes.

Quiver AI Summary

Sunrun, the leading clean energy subscription service provider in the U.S., announced the pricing of its fourteenth public securitization, consisting of leases and power purchase agreements, totaling $431 million. This marks Sunrun's third securitization in 2025 and reflects the refinancing of a seasoned pool of residential solar assets, demonstrating strong market interest with oversubscribed Class A-1 Notes. The Class A Notes (totaling $331 million) have a coupon rate of 6.15% and are backed by a diverse portfolio of solar systems across 12 states and Washington D.C. The transaction, led by Bank of America and other financial institutions, is expected to close by July 30, 2025. Sunrun's ongoing securitization efforts emphasize the strong performance of their assets and the continued favorable credit ratings associated with them.

Potential Positives

Successful pricing of a $431 million securitization of leases and power purchase agreements highlights investor confidence in Sunrun's asset quality and financial stability.

The transaction's strong execution, with the Class A-1 Notes being oversubscribed, indicates robust market demand for Sunrun's financing products.

The continued affirmation or upgrade of credit ratings for all of Sunrun's securitizations demonstrates the company's effective asset management and operational excellence.

The diversified backing of the notes by 63,318 systems across 12 states reflects Sunrun's extensive market presence and customer base in the clean energy sector.

Potential Negatives

While the press release highlights positive aspects of the securitization, the use of BB- rated notes could indicate perceived risk by investors, potentially signaling weaker confidence in the underlying asset quality compared to the A- rated notes.

The continued reliance on multiple securitizations may raise concerns about the long-term sustainability and stability of Sunrun's business model, particularly in an evolving energy market.

The pricing details, including a spread of 240 bps that is equivalent to previous issuances, might suggest potential pressure on margins or investor returns in a competitive landscape.

FAQ

What did Sunrun announce on July 18, 2025?

Sunrun announced the pricing of its fourteenth public securitization of leases and power purchase agreements.

How many securitizations has Sunrun completed in 2025?

Sunrun has completed three securitizations in 2025.

What is the coupon rate for Sunrun's Class A Notes?

The Class A Notes carry a coupon rate of 6.15%.

How many residential solar systems back the recent securitization?

The securitization is backed by a diversified portfolio of 63,318 solar systems.

Who were the joint bookrunners for this securitization?

Bank of America, Citigroup, Keybanc, and Truist served as joint bookrunners for the securitization.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 107,793 shares for an estimated $985,108 .

. MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,731 shares for an estimated $426,364 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,216 shares for an estimated $260,755 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,510 shares for an estimated $254,849 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,958 shares for an estimated $137,325 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,717 shares for an estimated $29,049.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 06/17/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RUN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RUN forecast page.

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $0.01 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today announced it has priced a securitization of leases and power purchase agreements. The securitization is Sunrun’s fourteenth public securitization since 2015 and third issuance in 2025.





“Sunrun’s third securitization transaction of 2025 represents a refinancing of a seasoned pool of residential solar assets. We are proud of the strong execution achieved and thank our financing partners for continuing to recognize the high quality of our assets and excellence as a servicer,"



said Danny Abajian, Sunrun’s Chief Financial Officer.



“The strong performance of our numerous securitizations backed by these assets continues to be notable. The credit ratings for all Sunrun securitizations have been affirmed or upgraded since their issuance, as the performance of these transactions have remained in line with expectations.”





The transaction was structured with two separate classes of A- rated notes (the “Class A-1 Notes” and “Class A-2 Notes” respectively and together the “Class A Notes”) and a single class of BB- rated notes (the “Class B Notes”), which were retained. The $331 million Class A-1 Notes were marketed in a public asset backed securitization and the $100 million Class A-2 Notes were privately placed. The Class A Notes carry a coupon of 6.15%. The Class A-1 Notes were oversubscribed and priced at a spread of 240 bps and a 6.374% yield. The Class A Notes coupon is approximately equal to the coupon achieved in the company’s prior securitization in March. The initial balance of the Class A Notes represents a 68% advance rate on the ADSAB (present value using a 6% discount rate). The Class A Notes have an expected weighted average life of 5.08 years, Optional Redemption Date of January 30, 2034, and a final maturity date of January 30, 2054.





The Class B Notes will be pledged to an existing subordinated non-recourse financing.





The notes are backed by a diversified portfolio of 63,318 systems distributed across 12 states and Washington D.C and 40 utility service territories. The weighted average customer FICO score is 757. The transaction is expected to close by July 30, 2025.





Bank of America was the sole structuring agent and served as joint bookrunner along with Citigroup, Keybanc and Truist.







This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.









About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at





www.sunrun.com





.









Investor & Analyst Contact:









Patrick Jobin





SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer









investors@sunrun.com













Media Contact:









Wyatt Semanek





Director, Corporate Communications









press@sunrun.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.