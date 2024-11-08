News & Insights

Sunrun price target lowered to $15 from $20 at Wells Fargo

November 08, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Sunrun (RUN) to $15 from $20 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Wells noted that “solid” Q3 earnings results were overshadowed by the U.S. election results, which introduce the risk of IRA credits being repealed, although the firm added that it doesn’t believe the solar tax credits will get repealed.

Stocks mentioned

RUN

