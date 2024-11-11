Sunrun price target lowered to $11 from $20 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Sunrun (RUN) to $11 from $20 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3earnings callwas a microcosm of the frustrations investors have had with the residential solar installer sub-sector for some time, and there is not a particular metric that lends itself to establishing a tangible valuation floor, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

