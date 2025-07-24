Sunrun Launches Innovative Home Energy Plan with Tesla Electric for Texas Customers

Sunrun and Tesla Electric launch a tailored home energy plan for Texas, enhancing solar efficiency and energy independence.

Sunrun has launched a new home energy plan in collaboration with Tesla Electric, specifically designed for its Sunrun Flex customers in Texas. This plan aims to optimize solar energy production and enhance battery backup for outages, while also offering a fixed electricity rate and competitive sellback rates for excess solar energy. The partnership streamlines the often confusing Texas electricity market, providing tailored solutions that align battery settings and solar output with customer needs. Key features include predictable monthly payments, seamless integration between Sunrun and Tesla for customer service, and performance guarantees. This comprehensive offering enhances energy independence and aims to provide Texans with the maximum benefits of home solar and storage systems. The plan is now available exclusively to Sunrun Flex customers in Texas.

Sunrun has partnered with Tesla Electric to launch a new home energy plan tailored for Texas customers, enhancing its market position in a competitive electricity landscape.

The Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan offers customers low, fixed electricity rates and competitive sellback rates for excess solar energy, adding significant financial incentives.

This collaboration provides advanced backup power solutions through Tesla Powerwall, particularly valuable in Texas where weather-related outages are common, thereby addressing a crucial customer need.

The plan includes features like 24/7 system monitoring, performance guarantees, and coordinated customer service, improving overall customer experience and satisfaction.

Collaboration with Tesla may raise concerns about dependency on a single partner, particularly given recent volatility in Tesla's business practices and market reputation.

The focus on Texas specifically may expose Sunrun to regional risks, such as regulatory changes or climate events, limiting its market diversification and resilience.

Potential confusion among consumers in a crowded electricity market remains, despite claims of improved customer experience, which could hinder adoption of the new plan.

What is the Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan?

The Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan is a home energy solution in Texas that offers fixed rates, solar production, and battery backup.

Who can enroll in the Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan?

This plan is exclusively available to Sunrun Flex customers in Texas, particularly in areas with retail electric choices.

What are the key benefits of this energy plan?

Key benefits include cost predictability, seamless service, rollover credits, and performance guarantees for solar and battery systems.

How does the plan enhance energy independence?

The plan maximizes solar production, provides battery backup during outages, and supports participation in virtual power plant services.

What sets this plan apart in the Texas energy market?

This plan offers tailored services for solar and storage, simplifying choices in a complex market with numerous electricity providers.

Receive $RUN Data Alerts

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, announced today an innovative home energy plan in partnership with retail electric provider Tesla Electric (Nasdaq: TSLA). Created exclusively for





Sunrun Flex





™ customers in Texas, this new home energy plan is designed to maximize solar production, battery backup power for outages, and energy independence.





With the Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan, Tesla Electric offers a low, fixed electricity rate and the most competitive sellback rates for excess solar energy sent back to the grid. Combined with abundant solar production from Sunrun Flex and seamless battery management, customers get maximum value, advanced outage protection, and greater peace of mind.





Texas residents face a crowded and confusing electricity market with over 100 retail electric providers and a wide range of complex rate structures, most of which aren’t optimized for home solar and storage. Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex is a complete home energy solution that eliminates confusion and improves the customer experience through dedicated enrollment assistance and aligning precise battery settings and solar production with a tailored retail electricity offering.





“This partnership creates the most compelling and comprehensive home energy solution on the market for Texas consumers,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “We’ve put customers first by combining the resources, technology, and knowledge of two companies that know energy best. Pairing Tesla’s custom electric plan with Sunrun Flex results in a superior customer experience and unparalleled energy independence.”





Sunrun Flex systems include Tesla Powerwall batteries to provide households with advanced backup power during outages—an especially valuable feature in Texas where severe weather has recently created prolonged blackouts and grid instability. Powerwall also allows customers to participate in Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant to support the grid by sharing power to reduce strain and increase the supply of electricity.





Other key benefits of the Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan include:









Cost Predictability:



Customers enjoy predictable, affordable monthly payments, with the ability to "flex" their energy usage as life changes.



Customers enjoy predictable, affordable monthly payments, with the ability to "flex" their energy usage as life changes.





Managed Settings:



Tesla will coordinate electric rates, battery settings, and solar crediting to ensure the most value creation for customers.



Tesla will coordinate electric rates, battery settings, and solar crediting to ensure the most value creation for customers.





Seamless Experience:



Coordinated customer service between Sunrun and Tesla to ensure a seamless experience that integrates the electric plan and Flex system.



Coordinated customer service between Sunrun and Tesla to ensure a seamless experience that integrates the electric plan and Flex system.





Rollover Credits:



When customers use less energy than their baseline, they earn rollover credits to apply against future months when they exceed their baseline.



When customers use less energy than their baseline, they earn rollover credits to apply against future months when they exceed their baseline.





Performance Guarantee:



Every Sunrun Flex subscription includes 24/7 system monitoring, free maintenance and repairs, along with solar performance and battery health guarantees.











“With Tesla Electric, we’re building energy plans that unlock the full value of home solar and storage—optimized rates, seamless backup, and participation in grid services through virtual power plants,” said Colby Hastings, Director of Residential Energy at Tesla. “This collaboration with Sunrun brings all of that together in one smart, simple offering for Texans.”





The Tesla Electric + Sunrun Flex plan is now available exclusively to Sunrun Flex customers across Texas, in areas with retail choices. To learn more about the plan and sign up, please visit





sunrun.com/flex-texas





. Tesla Electric is operated by Tesla Energy Ventures, LLC REP #10296, a subsidiary of Tesla, Inc.







About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at





www.sunrun.com





.







