Sunrun Inc Shares Close the Week 37.1% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Sunrun Inc (RUN) shares closed this week 37.1% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 4.7% year-to-date, down 37.9% over the past 12 months, and up 337.0% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.0%, and the S&P 500 rose 4.3%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $33.44 and as low as $22.27 this week.
- Shares closed 46.1% below its 52-week high and 94.6% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 247.9% higher than the 10-day average and 421.7% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 2.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was above 70, indicating it may be overbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
- The stock closed at 22.6% higher than its 5-day moving average, 29.1% higher than its 20-day moving average, and 30.8% higher than its 90-day moving average.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Utilities industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -60.5%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 558.7%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
