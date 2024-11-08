Sunrun downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sunrun (RUN) to Neutral from Outperform with a $14 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RUN:
- Sunrun Achieves Growth in Solar and Storage Capacity
- Sunrun reports Q3 EPS (37c), consensus (14c)
- Guggenheim downgrades trio of clean energy names after election outcome
- Sunrun downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
- Sunrun downgraded to Sell from Hold at GLJ Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.