Sunrun downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded Sunrun (RUN) to Neutral from Buy.
Read More on RUN:
- Sunrun downgraded to Sell from Hold at GLJ Research
- Solar stocks plunge as Trump win seen scaling back initiatives
- Roth MKM says solar selloff creates buying opportunities for quality companies
- Deutsche Bank sees Trump win dampening solar sentiment
- RUN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
