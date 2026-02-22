Sunrun Director Sells 164k Shares As Stock Continues to Shine Bright

Key Points

Sunrun director Edward Harris Fenster disposed of 163,844 shares in open-market sales, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $3.27 million based on a weighted average price of around $19.95 per share on Feb. 11, 2026.

The company announced in February, that it is the nation's largest distributed power plant.

Edward Harris Fenster, Director at Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), reported the exercise of 250,600 options and the sale of 163,844 shares for a total value of approximately $3.27 million on Feb. 11, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 163,844 Shares gifted (direct) 25,000 Transaction value $3.3 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 1,553,895 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $29.8 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($19.95); post-transaction value based on Feb. 11, 2026 market close ($19.16).

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Fenster's recent trading activity?

The 163,844 shares sold in this filing are well above Fenster's median sell size of 32,787 shares per trade since December 2023.

The shares sold originated from the exercise of 250,600 fully vested stock options that were set to expire, with the sale covering both the exercise price and associated tax obligations, consistent with standard option exercise and monetization practices.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/11/26) $20.28 Market capitalization $4.71 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.32 billion 1-year price change 135.54%

*Price and 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sunrun is a leading provider of residential solar energy solutions in the United States, offering residential solar energy systems and battery storage solutions. It specializes in a virtual power plant system, where it draws electricity from the solar energy collected from residential solar panels.

What this transaction means for investors

Sunrun’s stock is coming off a strong 2025, when share prices rose approximately 95%, the first year of positive gains since 2020. The stock is currently up 8% in 2026 as of Feb. 21. The company is in an interesting position because while its unique virtual power plant focus can highly benefit residential homes and electrical power grids around the country, it may take some time before the company can implement this operational style at full scale nationwide.

The solar company has a strong customer base in California, and recently announced plans to expand operations in the Northeast, but it suffered a huge blow when the 30% federal tax credit that helped homeowners offset the cost of solar installations and battery storage ended on December 31, 2025, following the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" (OBBBA) in July 2025.

Multiple competitors in the solar industry conducted significant layoffs due to a decline in revenue from the tax credit, and some even abandoned multiple state markets.

The positive about Sunrun though is that it is the nation’s largest residential solar installer by volume, and in February, it stated that it has the nation’s largest distributed power plant, due to it growing more than fivefold in 2025. The company may also benefit significantly from the rise of AI and data centers that rely heavily on electricity. After a few rough years of performance, Sunrun’s stock may be well-positioned for long-term growth.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.