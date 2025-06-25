Sunrun Deploys Over 340 Megawatts of Peak Power from Home Batteries to Support East Coast Power Grids Amid Heat Wave

Sunrun's home batteries dispatched over 340 megawatts to support power grids amid a heat wave, preventing blackouts.

Sunrun announced that on June 24, its network of home batteries dispatched over 340 megawatts of peak power to assist power grids in several regions, including California and New York, during a severe heat wave. As traditional power plants struggled with soaring temperatures and increased demand, Sunrun's batteries provided emergency energy support, helping to mitigate the risk of blackouts and reduce reliance on fossil fuel power plants. Sunrun CEO Mary Powell emphasized the importance of home battery storage as a solution for energy security. The company's ability to rapidly deploy battery power has established it as the largest distributed battery power plant operator globally, with a capacity comparable to that of a nuclear power plant. Through its subscription model, Sunrun is effectively managing and mobilizing a vast number of home batteries to enhance grid reliability and respond to energy demands.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) announced today that its fleet of home batteries enrolled in distributed power plants dispatched more than 340 megawatts of peak power on the evening of June 24 to support power grids in California, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Puerto Rico. These dispatch events come as grid operators scramble to prevent rotating blackouts amid a triple-digit heat wave sweeping the East Coast.





The prolonged heat has caused congestion and overheating of transmission lines, leading to sharp increases in wholesale electricity prices. As soaring temperatures reduced the efficiency of traditional power plants, utilities struggled to meet skyrocketing demand for electricity.





“This summer is proving challenging for grid operators, as extreme heat and rising demand again push our aging infrastructure to its limits,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “Home storage paired with solar is a reliable and controllable resource that can provide on-demand power to the grid to prevent blackouts and reduce energy prices for all households. We must fully embrace these technologies if we’re to achieve energy security for America.”





On Tuesday evening, Sunrun answered urgent requests for emergency power by dispatching stored energy in home batteries to the grid during sweltering heat along the East Coast. The influx of power from thousands of Sunrun batteries helped fill the gap of energy reserves while reducing the need for expensive and polluting peaker power plants.





In New York, Sunrun completed its fourth dispatch event within the last week, helping relieve stress on congested circuits identified by the utility partner. Three more power-sharing events in New York are scheduled for the coming week. In Puerto Rico, Sunrun activated more than 5,600 batteries in less than one hour to assist the island’s utility provider during power generation shortfalls.





In California, Sunrun’s fleet of home batteries enrolled in a statewide distributed power plant dispatched 325 megawatts of peak power. The dispatched batteries acted in the same way as a traditional power plant and decisively knocked down the state’s evening peak demand for electricity from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.—when families typically increase the use of appliances and air conditioning and after solar has stopped generating electricity.





“Our distributed power plants are ready to help drive a more resilient and less expensive grid,” said Chris Rauscher, Vice President of Grid Services at Sunrun. “We are doing this at scale and creating real value right now. With an aging grid and demand growth occurring, it is clear that the need for this capacity will only grow exponentially.”





With nearly a gigawatt of total battery capacity installed—the equivalent of a nuclear power plant’s worth of peak power—Sunrun is the largest distributed battery power plant provider and operator in the world. Unlike traditional power plants, Sunrun can deploy battery capacity that is equivalent to a utility scale battery or even a peaker power plant within months—an unrivaled speed. Sunrun’s subscription model is key to its ability to aggregate, manage, and dispatch hundreds of thousands of home batteries to improve grid reliability.







About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at www.sunrun.com







Media Contact







Wyatt Semanek





Director, Corporate Communications





press@sunrun.com







Investor & Analyst Contact







Patrick Jobin





SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer





investors@sunrun.com



