Sunrun call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunrun (RUN) with 20,685 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 87.48%. Dec-24 12 calls and Mar-25 10 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on RUN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.