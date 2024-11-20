Bullish option flow detected in Sunrun (RUN) with 20,685 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 87.48%. Dec-24 12 calls and Mar-25 10 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 17,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.24. Earnings are expected on February 19th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RUN:
- Sunrun price target lowered to $27 from $35 at Morgan Stanley
- Sunrun call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- Sunrun price target lowered to $12 from $18 at Truist
- Charged: Tesla surges post-election, hits $1 trillion market cap
- Sunrun price target lowered to $11 from $20 at BMO Capital
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.