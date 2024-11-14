Sunrun call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunrun (RUN) with 75,862 calls trading, 1.9x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 10 points to 88.75%. Nov-24 11 calls and Jan-26 20 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 28,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.25. Earnings are expected on February 19th.

