Sunrun call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Sunrun (RUN) with 7,267 calls trading, 1.4x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 5 points to 117.01%. Nov-24 16 calls and 11/1 weekly 14.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
