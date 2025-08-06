Sunrun Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RUN

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.27, changing hands as low as $9.14 per share. Sunrun Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RUN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RUN's low point in its 52 week range is $5.38 per share, with $22.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.37.

