Sunrun Announces New Solar Installations for Affordable Housing in Orange County, California

Sunrun announced new solar installations for affordable housing in Orange County, benefiting 800 low-income residents with utility savings.

Quiver AI Summary

Sunrun, the leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service in the U.S., has announced the installation of three new solar projects at affordable apartment communities in Orange County, California, aimed at benefiting approximately 800 low-income residents. These projects, located at Arroyo Vista, Villa Plumosa, and Yorba Linda Palms, will collectively generate 748 kilowatts of electricity, offsetting about 80% to 90% of the communities' energy usage, resulting in significant monthly utility bill savings. The initiative, supported by U.S. Rep. Young Kim, aims to lower living costs for families, create local jobs, and support clean energy initiatives. Residents at Arroyo Vista are expected to save around $60 per month on energy bills, translating to over $3.5 million in savings over 20 years. The projects were financed through state programs that ensure no upfront costs for residents, highlighting the collaboration between Sunrun and affordable housing providers to enhance energy affordability and sustainability in the region.

Potential Positives

Sunrun's new solar installations will provide monthly utility bill savings to approximately 800 low-income residents, enhancing affordability in communities.

The projects are expected to save low-income renters over $3.5 million on electric bills over the next 20 years, significantly benefitting residents financially.

Sunrun continues to demonstrate its commitment to expanding clean energy access by serving over 21,000 households in low-income multifamily properties.

The collaboration with local housing providers and participation in state programs underscores Sunrun's role in driving economic activity and job creation in the communities they serve.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recent solar projects has Sunrun announced?

Sunrun announced three new solar installations at affordable apartment communities in Orange County, California, benefiting approximately 800 low-income residents.

How much electricity will the new solar installations generate?

The new solar projects will provide a total of 748 kilowatts of electricity, offsetting about 80% to 90% of the communities' energy usage.

What are the estimated savings for residents?

Residents at Arroyo Vista could save over $3.5 million collectively on electric bills over the next 20 years, with monthly savings of approximately $60 each.

Which programs supported these solar projects?

The projects participated in California's Solar On Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program and the Low-Income Communities Investment Tax Credit program.

How does Sunrun contribute to affordable housing?

Sunrun's solar installations help lower utility bills for low-income families, making housing more affordable and providing economic benefits to communities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RUN Insider Trading Activity

$RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 209,166 shares for an estimated $1,968,422 .

. EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER purchased 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,020,600

MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,403 shares for an estimated $363,662 .

. DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 28,467 shares for an estimated $214,030 .

. PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,427 shares for an estimated $206,230 .

. JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,178 shares for an estimated $132,122 .

. MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,729 shares for an estimated $18,379

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of $RUN stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RUN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RUN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RUN forecast page.

$RUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $6.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $11.0 on 11/11/2024

Full Release



SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, today announced three new solar installations at affordable apartment communities in Orange County, California. Collectively, the new rooftop solar projects will provide monthly utility bill savings to approximately 800 low-income residents.





Sunrun installed the solar systems in partnership with affordable housing providers at Arroyo Vista, Villa Plumosa, and Yorba Linda Palms apartment complexes. In total, the systems will provide 748 kilowatts of electricity, offsetting approximately 80% to 90% of the communities’ energy usage. All three projects are located in California’s 40th Congressional District, which U.S. Rep. Young Kim represents.





“Rooftop solar energy in affordable housing communities I represent lowers utility bills for hardworking families struggling with rising living costs, creates local jobs here at home, and promotes U.S. energy dominance around the world,” said Rep. Young Kim. “I appreciate Sunrun’s work in our Southern California communities and will keep doing all I can to make life more affordable.”





To commemorate the three projects, Sunrun executives joined Rep. Kim, other state and county elected officials, and Eden Housing’s CEO for a ribbon cutting event at the recently completed 1,120 solar panel installation at Arroyo Vista apartment complex in Mission Viejo.





“We are so proud to be cutting energy bills for hundreds of hard-working residents in Southern California,” said Sunrun President and Chief Revenue Officer Paul Dickson. “This project is another example of how Sunrun is making solar energy—and the resulting savings—available to homeowners and renters of all income levels.”





Through virtual net metering, each of the 156 apartment homes at Arroyo Vista is receiving approximately $60 in monthly energy bill savings.





“Affordable housing is deeply needed in this part of Southern California and we are grateful to partner with Sunrun to make Arroyo Vista even more affordable for our residents through energy bill savings,” said Linda Mandolini, president and CEO of Eden Housing. “Supporting clean energy while also helping families stretch their hard-earned dollars is a win-win collaboration for our communities.”





Due to energy inflation and three years of approved utility rate hikes for San Diego Gas & Electric, Arroyo Vista residents will likely save even more over time. Over the next 20 years, Sunrun’s solar installation at Arroyo Vista is projected to collectively save the low-income renters over $3.5 million on their electric bills.





“When you’re on a fixed income, every penny counts, which is why I was especially happy to see the $60 savings on my power bill each month,” said Arroyo Vista resident Lametrius Freeman. “It feels great to be saving money and helping the environment at the same time. We’re grateful that Eden Housing and Sunrun made it possible.”





The solar installation at the Villa Plumosa apartment complex, located in Yorba Linda, is also completed and operating, providing 76 affordable apartment homes with nearly $60 in monthly energy bill savings through virtual net metering. The new solar project at nearby Yorba Linda Palms will be operational this summer and will provide the complex’s 44 affordable apartment homes with over $75 in monthly energy savings.





The projects participated in the state’s Solar On Multifamily Affordable Housing (SOMAH) program and the Low-Income Communities Investment Tax Credit (ITC) program, allowing residents to enjoy the benefits of solar energy at no cost to them. State funding for the three projects comes from polluters who purchase greenhouse gas allowances under the state’s cap-and-trade program.





“SOMAH projects bring affordable, clean energy to hard working families who need it most, by significantly cutting monthly electricity bills,” said Lawrence Goldenhersh, President of the Center for Sustainable Energy, one of the SOMAH program administrators. “By lowering energy costs, we’re helping parents keep their homes running, care for their children, and protect their family’s health — creating lasting stability and opportunity for communities across California.”





Sunrun currently serves more than 21,000 households in low-income multifamily properties. The solar projects create economic activity in their respective communities through significant investments at the time of installation, employment, and the ongoing financial benefits provided to renters.







About Sunrun







Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) revolutionized the solar industry in 2007 by removing financial barriers and democratizing access to locally-generated, renewable energy. Today, Sunrun is the nation’s leading provider of clean energy as a subscription service, offering residential solar and storage with no upfront costs. Sunrun’s innovative products and solutions can connect homes to the cleanest energy on earth, providing them with energy security, predictability, and peace of mind. Sunrun also manages energy services that benefit communities, utilities, and the electric grid while enhancing customer value. Discover more at





www.sunrun.com





.







Media Contact







Wyatt Semanek





Director, Corporate Communications









press@sunrun.com











Investor & Analyst Contact







Patrick Jobin





SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer









investors@sunrun.com









Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74b9767f-3acc-44a2-841b-7625790af8f4









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2de7b9c4-7029-485a-832b-fe1a7d294364









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c9760a53-6f61-4415-bd86-43cd863e6331





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.