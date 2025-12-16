Markets
Sunrun And NRG Energy Partner To Expand Home Battery Capacity In Texas

December 16, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - NRG Energy Inc (NRG), Tuesday announced a multi-year partnership with Sunrun (RUN) to accelerate the adoption of distributed energy resources, including home battery storage, across Texas.

This partnership is set to combine Sunrun's solar and storage systems to deliver on-demand energy capacity in the ERCOT market, which is crucial as electricity demand keeps growing.

Customers in Texas will get integrated home energy solutions through NRG's Reliant brand, featuring smart battery management along with great rate plans.

Sunrun will earn money for bringing together this energy capacity, and customers who participate will be paid for sharing their stored energy, which will help make the grid more resilient and provide flexible power options.

NRG is currently trading at $160.77, up $0.78 or 0.49 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

