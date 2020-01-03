Sunrise's Swantee, Kurer quitting after failed takeover bid

ZURICH, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications SRCG.S Chief Executive Olaf Swantee resigned and Chairman Peter Kurer will not run for re-election after the Swiss telecommunications company failed in its $6.3 billion bid to buy the Swiss unit of Liberty Global LBTYA.O.

Chief Financial Officer Andre Krause succeeds Swantee as the new CEO, effective immediately, Sunrise said in a statement on Friday. Also leaving the board is Vice Chairman Peter Schoepfer, who like Kurer declined to stand for election for another term after a shareholder revolt last year blocked Sunrise's move to buy Liberty Global unit UPC Switzerland.

