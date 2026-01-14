Markets

Sunrise Shares Holdings Receives Notice Of Termination From Continuing Sponsor

January 14, 2026 — 10:04 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sunrise Shares Holdings Ltd. (581.SI) announced on Wednesday that it has received a notice from its current sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., to end their appointment due to commercial reasons.

The company received the notice on January 14, 2026. Novus is set to stop acting as the sponsor on April 13, 2026, or possibly sooner if they agree on a different date.

Sunrise Shares mentioned that they've started looking for a new continuing sponsor and will keep shareholders updated.

Sunrise Shares closed Wednesday's trading at SGD 0.03, up SGD 0.0020 or 5.88 percent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

