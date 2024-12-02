News & Insights

Sunrise Resources Updates Share Capital Details

December 02, 2024 — 05:18 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources Plc has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its total issued share capital consists of over 5.1 billion ordinary shares, all with voting rights. This information provides shareholders with the necessary denominator for calculating their interests in accordance with FCA’s rules. The company’s shares are traded on AIM under the EPIC code ‘SRES’.

