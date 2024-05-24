Sunrise Resources Secures Royalties from Project Sale

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources plc has announced the sale of its Crow Springs Diatomite Project in Nevada to Dicalite Management Group for $150,000, plus royalties. With the submission of a mine Plan of Operations to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, an additional payment to Sunrise is expected. The company anticipates generating royalty income from the project within the next year, subject to obtaining the necessary mine permits.

For further insights into GB:SRES stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.