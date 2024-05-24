News & Insights

Sunrise Resources Secures Royalties from Project Sale

May 24, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources plc has announced the sale of its Crow Springs Diatomite Project in Nevada to Dicalite Management Group for $150,000, plus royalties. With the submission of a mine Plan of Operations to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, an additional payment to Sunrise is expected. The company anticipates generating royalty income from the project within the next year, subject to obtaining the necessary mine permits.

