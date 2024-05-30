Sunrise Resources Outlines Mid-Year Financials and Project Talks

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources Plc has released its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2024, highlighting ongoing negotiations for its CS Natural Pozzolan and Hazen Natural Pozzolan projects in Nevada, USA, as well as the under-option Pioche Sepiolite Project. The company reported a group loss of £66,113 for the period but received income from option fees and sales, including the partial sale of its Crow Springs Diatomite Project. Looking forward, Sunrise Resources anticipates potential royalty income from several projects and continues to seek capital funding to support its operations until it can generate cash flow from asset sales or future operations.

