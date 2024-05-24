Sunrise Resources Expands Share Capital

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources Plc has announced the conversion of £40,000 of its First Convertible Security into 133,333,333 new ordinary shares, with an expected trading admission on the AIM market around May 30, 2024. Post-conversion, the remaining face value of the First Convertible Security will be £85,000. Consequently, the total number of shares and voting rights in the company will increase to 4,408,647,363.

