Sunrise Resources Converts Securities into New Shares on AIM

November 13, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Sunrise Resources (GB:SRES) has released an update.

Sunrise Resources Plc has announced the conversion of £45,000 from its First Convertible Security into 225 million new ordinary shares, which will soon be listed on AIM. This move results in a total of over 5.16 billion shares in circulation, providing shareholders with a substantial voting base. Such developments could signal further opportunities for investors interested in the company’s stock performance and growth potential.

