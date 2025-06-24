Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2025

Sunrise Realty Trust will announce Q2 2025 financial results on August 7, 2025, with a subsequent management webcast.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNS), a lender under the Tannenbaum Capital Group (TCG) Real Estate platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter on August 7, 2025, prior to the market opening. Management will discuss these results in a webcast at 10:00 am ET, accessible through the Investor Relations website. Participants can register for the conference call in advance, with a replay available shortly after the event. SUNS focuses on providing flexible financing solutions for transitional commercial real estate in the Southern United States, targeting projects with potential for near-term value creation. More information can be found on the company's website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a scheduled release for financial results, providing transparency and setting expectations for investors.

Management's review of financial results via webcast fosters accessibility and engagement with shareholders.

Focus on transitional commercial real estate lending highlights potential for growth in a dynamic market, positioning the company for value creation.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any specific financial metrics or performance indicators in the press release, which may raise concerns about transparency and the financial health of the company.



The announcement's timing, scheduled for August 7th, 2025, indicates a significant gap before stakeholders receive updated financial information, potentially leading to uncertainty among investors.



Failure to disclose any updates or performance highlights from the previous quarters could indicate underlying issues or challenges that the company is facing.

FAQ

When will Sunrise Realty Trust announce its financial results?

Sunrise Realty Trust will announce its financial results for the second quarter on August 7th, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the financial results webcast?

The financial results webcast can be accessed at 10:00 am ET on the Investor Relations website at ir.sunriserealtytrust.com.

Is there a way to receive earnings updates via email?

Yes, interested individuals can sign up for earnings updates via email on the Sunrise Realty Trust website.

What services does Sunrise Realty Trust offer?

Sunrise Realty Trust provides flexible financing solutions for commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States.

Where can I find more information about Sunrise Realty Trust?

Additional information about Sunrise Realty Trust can be found on their official website at www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025 on Thursday, August 7



th



, 2025 before market open. Management will review SUNS’ financial results at 10:00 am ET via webcast available on the Investor Relations website at



ir.sunriserealtytrust.com



. Participants are also invited to access the conference call by registering in advance at this



link



. A replay will be available one hour after the event.





SUNS distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them



here



.







About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.







Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit



www.sunriserealtytrust.com



.







About TCG Real Estate







TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.







Investor Relations Contact







Robyn Tannenbaum





561-510-2293







ir@theTCG.com





