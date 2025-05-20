Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. Expands Credit Facility to $90 Million with Support from City National Bank of Florida

Sunrise Realty Trust expands credit facility to $90 million, backed by City National Bank, to enhance commercial real estate lending.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (SUNS), based in West Palm Beach, Fla., has expanded its senior secured revolving credit facility to $90 million following a new $40 million commitment from City National Bank of Florida (CNB), which joins East West Bank, the initial provider of a $50 million commitment. This facility, which can be expanded to $200 million with additional lender participation, will support SUNS' commercial real estate loan pipeline and general working capital. CEO Brian Sedrish highlighted the strong confidence in SUNS' lending approach and the strategic partnership with CNB, emphasizing its commitment to private credit. SUNS is focused on providing flexible financing for commercial real estate projects primarily in the Southern U.S.

Expansion of senior secured revolving credit facility to $90 million increases financial flexibility for Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

New $40 million commitment from City National Bank of Florida enhances confidence in SUNS’s lending strategy and capability.

Credit facility remains expandable to $200 million, indicating potential for future growth and increased capacity to fund commercial real estate projects.

Statement from the CEO reflects strong market confidence in SUNS’s approach and potential for sustained portfolio growth across the region.

The announcement of the credit facility expansion may raise concerns about the company's reliance on debt financing, which can be perceived as a sign of vulnerability, especially if market conditions change.

The need to expand the credit facility could indicate that there is a growing demand for liquidity, raising questions about the company's current financial health and operational efficiency.

The press release does not disclose any details about the performance of the existing portfolio or how the new funds will specifically mitigate risks associated with the transitional CRE projects, leaving stakeholders seeking more transparency.

What is the new total commitment for Sunrise Realty Trust's credit facility?

The new total commitment for the credit facility is $90 million following a $40 million commitment from City National Bank of Florida.

Who is the Joint Lead Arranger for the expanded credit facility?

City National Bank of Florida is the Joint Lead Arranger for the expanded credit facility.

How does the credit facility support Sunrise Realty Trust's operations?

The credit facility funds the commercial real estate loan pipeline, supports existing commitments, and provides general working capital.

What potential expansion exists for the credit facility?

The credit facility is expandable to $200 million, subject to customary conditions and additional lender participation.

What type of loans does Sunrise Realty Trust primarily provide?

Sunrise Realty Trust primarily provides flexible financing solutions for transitional commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States.

$SUNS insiders have traded $SUNS stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 23 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM (Executive Chairman) has made 20 purchases buying 1,463,616 shares for an estimated $17,326,084 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. FAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 4,019 shares for an estimated $52,951 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER C FRANK purchased 4,400 shares for an estimated $49,720

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SUNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.5 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Gaurav Mehta from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 01/10/2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (“SUNS”) (Nasdaq: SUNS), a lender on the TCG Real Estate platform, today announced the expansion of its senior secured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) to $90 million in total commitments. The expansion follows a new $40 million commitment from City National Bank of Florida (“CNB”), which joins the facility as Joint Lead Arranger. East West Bank, the Administrative Agent, initially provided a $50 million commitment when the facility was established in November 2024. The Credit Facility remains expandable to $200 million, subject to customary conditions and additional lender participation.





Proceeds from the Credit Facility will be used to fund SUNS’ commercial real estate loan pipeline, support existing commitments, and provide general working capital.





“The continued growth of our credit facility reflects strong confidence in SUNS’ disciplined lending approach and market opportunity,” said Brian Sedrish, Chief Executive Officer of SUNS. “Adding a second leading institution as Joint Lead Arranger gives us added capacity and flexibility to deliver on our strategy and support sustained portfolio growth across the region.”





“This commitment reflects CNB’s confidence in SUNS and its leadership team’s disciplined and proven approach to private credit,” said Anthony Martinez, Director of CNB’s Direct Lender Banking. “This opportunity was originated in coordination with the syndications and placement team within our capital markets business. It is a testament to CNB’s commitment to supporting relationship-centric private credit firms based in Florida.”







About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.







Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the company, please visit



www.sunriserealtytrust.com



.







About TCG Real Estate







TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefitting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.







About City National Bank of Florida







City National Bank of Florida (CNB) is the financial institution to which Floridians have turned for more than 75 years. Based in Miami, CNB is the second-largest financial institution in the state, with over 30 branches and nearly 1,000 employees. With more than $26 billion in assets, CNB is also one of the nation’s fastest-growing banks. CNB provides services including commercial banking, real estate lending, private banking, wealth management, international banking, treasury management, corporate services, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, and a capital markets group which offers loan syndication, specialty finance and capital placement.







About East West Bank







East West Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company (Nasdaq: EWBC) with total assets of $76 billion as of December 31, 2024. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California and operates over 110 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington.







Investor Relations Contact







Robyn Tannenbaum





561-510-2293







ir@sunriserealtytrust.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.