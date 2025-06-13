Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 per Share for Q2 2025

Sunrise Realty Trust declares a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable July 15, 2025.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), a commercial real estate lender, has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The Board of Directors declared this dividend, which will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 30, 2025. This dividend remains consistent with the amount from the previous quarter. Sunrise Realty Trust focuses on providing financing solutions to transitional commercial real estate projects primarily located in the Southern United States, aiming for value creation through top-tier assets. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's operations and future performance, with references to potential risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, maintaining a consistent payout which may enhance investor confidence.



The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025, signaling financial stability and the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.



The announcement highlights the company's role as a lender focused on transitional commercial real estate, indicating potential growth and investment opportunities within the sector.

Potential Negatives

The press release offers a dividend that is consistent with the previous quarter, which may suggest a lack of growth or improvement in the company's financial performance.

No new information regarding growth strategies or future projects is provided, potentially raising concerns about the company's direction and innovation.

The reliance on forward-looking statements acknowledges inherent risks and uncertainties, which may create apprehension among investors regarding the company's ability to meet expectations.

FAQ

What is the declared dividend by Sunrise Realty Trust for Q2 2025?

Sunrise Realty Trust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per outstanding share for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.

When will the Q2 2025 dividend be paid?

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025, to common stockholders of record on June 30, 2025.

How does the Q2 dividend compare to Q1 2025?

The second quarter dividend is in line with the first quarter dividend, remaining at $0.30 per share.

What type of projects does Sunrise Realty Trust finance?

Sunrise Realty Trust provides flexible financing solutions for transitional commercial real estate projects in the Southern United States.

Where can I find more information about Sunrise Realty Trust?

Additional information can be found on their official website at www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

$SUNS Insider Trading Activity

$SUNS insiders have traded $SUNS stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 25 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM (Executive Chairman) has made 22 purchases buying 1,501,193 shares for an estimated $17,726,657 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. FAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 4,019 shares for an estimated $52,951 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALEXANDER C FRANK purchased 4,400 shares for an estimated $49,720

$SUNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SUNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

$SUNS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SUNS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SUNS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $14.5 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Gaurav Mehta from Industrial Alliance Securities set a target price of $16.0 on 01/10/2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”), a lender on the TCG Real Estate platform, today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025.





The Board of Directors of SUNS declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per outstanding share of common stock for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to the common stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. The second quarter dividend is in line with the first quarter dividend.







About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.







Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit



www.sunriserealtytrust.com



.







About TCG Real Estate







TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefitting from economic tailwinds with growth potential.







Forward-Looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results and borrower activity. All statements other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” and “future” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in SUNS’ most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact







Robyn Tannenbaum





561-510-2293







ir@sunriserealtytrust.com





