SUNRISE REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $SUNS Reports Quarterly Earnings

SUNRISE REALTY TRUST ($SUNS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $3,450,000, missing estimates of $3,597,795 by $-147,795.

SUNRISE REALTY TRUST Insider Trading Activity

SUNRISE REALTY TRUST insiders have traded $SUNS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SUNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEONARD M TANNENBAUM (Executive Chairman) has made 4 purchases buying 1,102,613 shares for an estimated $13,376,422 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES C. FAGAN has made 2 purchases buying 4,019 shares for an estimated $52,951 and 0 sales.

