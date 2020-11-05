Sunrise Q3 sales, profit fall, says plans to lift dividend

Adds sales, profit figures, comment from company about dividend policy

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications SRCG.Son Thursday announced plans to boost its 2020 dividend to 4.55 and 4.65 Swiss francs per share, from 4.4 francs, ahead of the Swiss telecommunications firm's takeover by Liberty Global LBTYA.O that will lead to its delisting.

For the third quarter, revenue slipped to 471 million Swiss francs ($517.18 million), from 474 million francs a year earlier. Net income tumbled to 28 million francs, from 48 million francs, due to higher depreciation and amortization.

Sunrise said full-year revenue is still seen between 1.84 and 1.88 billion Swiss francs, with adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) between 675 and 690 million francs.

Sunrise said it would pay out the dividend, upon meeting its full-year targets.

"Liberty Global intends to delist Sunrise shares from trading on the SIX exchange," the company said in a statement. "As such, Sunrise would like to make shareholders aware of potential future changes to its current dividend policy."

($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

