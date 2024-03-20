News & Insights

Sunrise New Energy CEO Increases Stock Holdings

(RTTNews) - Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (EPOW), Wednesday announced that its CEO Haiping Hu purchased 309,928 shares of its stock since January 2024 to increase his holding to 8,140,461 shares. Hu announced plans to further increase his holdings over the next six months.

Currently, shares are at $0.86, up 8.98 percent from the previous close of $0.79.

Hu noted that the Company's true value is not accurately reflected in the current stock prices.

