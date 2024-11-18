Sunrise initiated with an Underweight at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with an Underweight rating and CHF 36 price target Liberty Global has spun its Swiss asset Sunrise to its investors, creating a liquidity event. The key issues for Sunrise will be navigating a challenging Swiss competitive environment, cable to fiber dynamics and leverage that is “too high,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s price target suggests modest downside risk.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNRE:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.