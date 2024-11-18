News & Insights

Sunrise initiated with an Underweight at Barclays

November 18, 2024 — 04:35 am EST

Barclays initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with an Underweight rating and CHF 36 price target Liberty Global has spun its Swiss asset Sunrise to its investors, creating a liquidity event. The key issues for Sunrise will be navigating a challenging Swiss competitive environment, cable to fiber dynamics and leverage that is “too high,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm’s price target suggests modest downside risk.

