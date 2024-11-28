Sunrise initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with an Outperform rating and CHF 55 price target
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SNRE:
- Sunrise initiated with a Neutral at JPMorgan
- Sunrise initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank
- Sunrise initiated with a Buy at UBS
- Sunrise initiated with an Underweight at Barclays
- Sunrise initiated with a Neutral at New Street
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.