Sunrise initiated with a Buy at UBS

UBS analyst Polo Tang initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with a Buy rating and CHF 50 price target The firm says the stock offers an 8% dividend yield. Sunrise offers an attractive dividend with optionality on growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
