Sunrise initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank

November 21, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Deutsche Bank analyst Robert Grindle initiated coverage of Sunrise (SNRE) with a Buy rating and CHF 65 price target The firm likes that Liberty Global representatives remain involved in the company, with significant board representation. While Sunrise shares already trade at a premium to peers, the weight of American depository share selling and nascent Swiss buying has not yet resulted in an equilibrium value, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Deutsche sees Sunrise’s value as “substantially higher” relative to current share levels.

Read More on SNRE:

Tags

