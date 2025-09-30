Sunrise Energy Metals (SREMF) Price Target Increased by 18.55% to 5.44

The average one-year price target for Sunrise Energy Metals (OTCPK:SREMF) has been revised to $5.44 / share. This is an increase of 18.55% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.39 to a high of $5.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,776.34% from the latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunrise Energy Metals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREMF is 0.20%, an increase of 174.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.02% to 15,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RSNRX - Victory Global Natural Resources Fund holds 8,857K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787K shares , representing an increase of 34.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREMF by 273.30% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 2,096K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,443K shares , representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREMF by 6.48% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 1,939K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,399K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMOYX - GMO Resource Transition Fund Class VI holds 578K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.