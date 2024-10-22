News & Insights

Sunrise Energy Metals Advances After Key AGM Resolutions

October 22, 2024 — 12:14 am EDT

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited (AU:SRL) has released an update.

Sunrise Energy Metals Limited has successfully passed several resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of directors and the approval of performance rights for CEO Sam Riggall. The company is advancing its major Sunrise Battery Materials Complex in New South Wales, which boasts one of the largest cobalt-rich nickel laterite deposits globally. This development positions Sunrise Energy Metals as a significant player in the battery materials market.

Stocks mentioned

SREMF

