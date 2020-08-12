Sunrise Communications recommends Liberty Global's takeover offer

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications SRCG.S has recommended that its shareholders accept an offer of 110 Swiss francs ($119.63) per share from Liberty Global LBTYA.O, the Swiss telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

Sunrise said the all-cash offer represented a premium of 32% to the average price of Sunrise shares over the past 60 days. Its shares closed at 85.25 francs on Tuesday.

Freenet FNTGn.DE, Sunrise's biggest shareholder with a 24% stake, has agreed to offer its shares, Liberty Global said.

($1 = 0.9195 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tom Hogue)

