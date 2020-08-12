LBTYA

Sunrise Communications recommends Liberty Global's takeover offer

Contributor
John Revill Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Sunrise Communications has recommended that its shareholders accept an offer of 110 Swiss francs ($119.63) per share from Liberty Global, the Swiss telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

ZURICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications SRCG.S has recommended that its shareholders accept an offer of 110 Swiss francs ($119.63) per share from Liberty Global LBTYA.O, the Swiss telecommunications company said on Wednesday.

Sunrise said the all-cash offer represented a premium of 32% to the average price of Sunrise shares over the past 60 days. Its shares closed at 85.25 francs on Tuesday.

Freenet FNTGn.DE, Sunrise's biggest shareholder with a 24% stake, has agreed to offer its shares, Liberty Global said.

($1 = 0.9195 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((John.Revill@thomsonreuters.com; +41 58306 7022; Reuters Messaging: john.revill.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LBTYA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters