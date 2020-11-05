Sunrise Communications confirms FY sales, op. profit guidance

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swiss telecommunications company Sunrise Communications SRCG.S, being bought by Liberty Global LBTYA.O, said on Thursday that full-year revenue is still seen between 1.84 and 1.88 billion Swiss francs ($2.02-2.06 billion), with adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) between 675 and 690 million francs.

($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by John Miller)

