Sunrise Communications confirms FY sales, op. profit guidance

John Miller Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swiss telecommunications company Sunrise Communications, being bought by Liberty Global, said on Thursday that full-year revenue is still seen between 1.84 and 1.88 billion Swiss francs ($2.02-2.06 billion), with adjusted operating profit (EBITDA) between 675 and 690 million francs.

($1 = 0.9105 Swiss francs)

