Sunrise battles Salt in Swiss court over Liberty Global deal

Michael Shields Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

ZURICH, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Sunrise Communications SRCG.S is battling rival Salt Mobile in Swiss court over Salt's attempt to block telecom giant Liberty Global's LBTYA.O proposed $7.4 billion takeover of Sunrise.

Salt Mobile, owned by French billionaire Xavier Niel, says the deal violates terms of a now-paused joint venture that Salt and Sunrise announced in May, while Sunrise says the takeover offer is legal.

The row is unfolding across several fronts. Salt said this month it won a U.S. court's permission to serve subpoenas on Liberty Global Chairman John Malone and Chief Executive Michael Fries in the dispute.

Sunrise said on Friday a Zurich commercial court had rejected Salt's request for an injunction blocking major Sunrise shareholder freenet FNTGn.DE and Sunrise directors and executives from tendering their shares in the offer.

Oral arguments were scheduled for Sept. 14.

"Sunrise is of the firm view that Salt's application lacks any merit, both on the facts and the law," Sunrise said.

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

