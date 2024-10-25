Sunright Limited Subsidiary Sees Legal Case Dismissed

Sunright Limited (SG:S71) has released an update.

Sunright Limited has announced that the litigation initiated by Weatherford International against its subsidiary, KES Systems, Inc., has been dismissed without prejudice by a Texas court. All parties involved will bear their own legal costs, and further updates will be provided as the case develops.

