Markets
SPWR

SunPower Swings To Q4 Profit

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.4 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $158.2 million or $1.12 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.23 per share, compared with last year's loss of $0.21 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $603.8 million, up from $456.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.21 per share on revenues of $604.9 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $435 million to $470 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $450.8 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPWR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular