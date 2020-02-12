SunPower Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.4 million or $0.03 per share, compared to net loss of $158.2 million or $1.12 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.23 per share, compared with last year's loss of $0.21 per share.

Revenues for the quarter were $603.8 million, up from $456.8 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.21 per share on revenues of $604.9 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking forward to the first quarter, the company expects revenues of $435 million to $470 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $450.8 million.

