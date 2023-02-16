SunPower (SPWR) Q4 Sales Miss Estimates, Earnings Rise Y/Y

SunPower Corporation SPWR reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share. The bottom line marked an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 2 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings was pegged at 9 cents per share.

Including one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 22 cents. For 2022, the company recorded adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, up from the 27 cents generated in 2021. The full-year earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Operational Results

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s adjusted revenues came in at $492.4 million, while its GAAP revenues were $497.3 million. Revenues marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $493 million by 0.4%. However, the adjusted top line improved by 47.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $347.5 million.

For 2022, SPWR reported adjusted revenues worth $1.71 billion, up from the $1.12 billion recorded in 2021. However, the full-year revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion.

Total operating expenses in the quarter increased 20.3% year over year to $89.1 million. Higher SG&A expenses and research and development expenses led to the upside.

Financial Position

SunPower had cash and cash equivalents of $377 million as of Jan 1, 2023 compared with $123.7 million as of Jan 2, 2022. The long-term debt was $308 million as of Jan 1, 2023 compared with $380 million as of Jan 2, 2022.

2023 Outlook

SunPower initiated 2023 guidance. For 2023, SPWR expects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $125-$155 million. Meanwhile, residential customers are projected in the range of 90,000-110,000.

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, which improved by a solid 106.8% from the 73 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 by 18.9%.

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $724.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $704 million by 2.9%. The top line soared 75.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $412.7 million, driven by the strong demand for its Enphase Energy Systems.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 by 78.8%. The bottom line increased 160% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.10 per share.

SolarEdge’s fourth-quarter revenues of $890.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $875 million by 1.8%. The top line surged 61.4% from the year-ago quarter’s $551.9 million.

Upcoming Solar Release

First Solar, Inc. FSLR is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28, 2023. First Solar has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 2.93%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $997.4 million, indicating an increase of 9.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First Solar’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share, indicating a decline from the year-ago quarter’s tally.

