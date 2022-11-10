SunPower (SPWR) Q3 Sales Beat Estimates, Earnings Rise Y/Y

SunPower Corporation’s SPWR share price increased 2.5% since its third-quarter earnings release. The company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 13 cents per share.

The bottom line marked an improvement from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 12 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at 5 cents per share.

Including one-time adjustments, the company reported GAAP earnings of 74 cents per share against the prior-year quarter’s loss of 49 cents per share.

Operational Results

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s adjusted revenues came in at $469.8 million, while its GAAP revenues were $475.7 million. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $429 million by 9.4%.

Moreover, the adjusted top line improved by 66.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $281.6 million.

Total operating expenses in the quarter increased 103.8% year over year to $92.9 million. Higher SG&A expenses and research and development expenses led to the upside.

SunPower Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SunPower Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SunPower Corporation Quote

Financial Position

SunPower had cash and cash equivalents of $396.5 million as of Oct 2, 2022 compared with $123.7 million as of Jan 3, 2021.

The long-term debt was $72.6 million as of Oct 2, 2022 compared with $0.4 million as of Jan 3, 2021.

2022 Outlook

For 2022, SPWR continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $90-$110 million. Meanwhile, residential customers are projected in the range of 73,000-80,000.

Zacks Rank

SunPower currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Releases

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share. The bottom line declined by 37.2% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings was pegged at $1.17 per share.

SolarEdge’s revenues of $836.7 million in the third quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $826 million by 1.3%. The top line surged 59% from the year-ago quarter’s $526.4 million.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.25 per share, which improved by a solid 108.3% from the 60 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

Enphase Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $634.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $617 million by 2.9%. The top line soared 80.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $351.5 million.

First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported a third-quarter 2022 loss of 46 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 23 cents. The bottom line declined significantly from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 52 cents per share.

First Solar’s third-quarter sales were $628.9 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $770 million by 18.4%. However, the top line improved by 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s $620.9 million, primarily due to increased module sales.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.