SunPower (SPWR) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Shares of SunPower Corporation SPWR declined 0.4% to reach $32.59 on Nov 5, reflecting investors' negative sentiments following its third-quarter 2021 results.

The company reported third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 6 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by a whopping 200%. The bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s loss of 4 cents.

Excluding one-time adjustments, GAAP loss was 49 cents per share, against the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 57 cents.

Operational Results

During the quarter under review, SunPower’s revenues were $323.6 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $326 million by 0.6%. However, the top line improved 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s $274.8 million. The year-over-year upside in revenues can be attributed to strong residential demand.

Total operating expenses in the quarter increased 36.3% year over year to $53.5 million. Higher sales, general and administrative expenses led to the upside.

SunPower Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SunPower Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SunPower Corporation Quote

Financial Position

SunPower had cash and cash equivalents of $268.6 million as of Oct 3, 2021, compared with $232.8 million as of Jan 3, 2021.

Long-term debt was $42.1 million as of Oct 3, 2021, compared with $56.4 million as of Jan 3, 2021.

Q4 & 2021 Outlook

For fourth-quarter 2021, the company expects to generate revenues of $330-$380 million, which excludes revenues from CIS and Legacy business. Revenues for the CIS and Legacy business are expected in the range of $31 million to $41 million. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income guidance, which includes all segments, is expected in the range of loss of $5 million to earnings of $15 million.

For 2021, the company expects to generate adjusted revenues below the prior guidance of $1.41-$1.49 billion, primarily due to CIS project schedule delays. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.33 billion.

Zacks Rank

SunPower currently hasa Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy ENPH reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 47 cents by 27.7%.

First Solar Inc. FSLR reported third-quarter earnings of 42 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents for the June-end quarter.

Sunrun RUN reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 11 cents, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 5 cents per share.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.