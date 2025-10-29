SunPower (SPWR) Price Target Increased by 37.90% to 5.81

The average one-year price target for SunPower (NasdaqGM:SPWR) has been revised to $5.81 / share. This is an increase of 37.90% from the prior estimate of $4.22 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.45 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 207.62% from the latest reported closing price of $1.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in SunPower. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 193.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPWR is 0.04%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 104.13% to 21,704K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polar Asset Management Partners holds 2,090K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,450K shares , representing a decrease of 17.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 31.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,742K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carlyle Group holds 1,587K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,985K shares , representing a decrease of 25.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 28.22% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,275K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company.

Meteora Capital holds 1,230K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares , representing a decrease of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPWR by 36.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.