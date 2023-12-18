News & Insights

US Markets
SPWR

SunPower shares slide after raising going-concern doubts

December 18, 2023 — 09:16 am EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

By Sourasis Bose

Dec 18 (Reuters) - SunPower SPWR.Oon Monday raised doubts about its ability to stay in business, saying that its breach of a key term in a credit agreementcould prompt lenders to recall certain loans, sending its shares tumbling 23%.

The company said in a regulatory filing that lenders may demand immediate payment of $65.3 million in debt after it failed to file its third-quarter results on time.

SunPower said it was currently in talks with the lenders for a waiver, adding that if it failed to secure one, it would not have sufficient funds for its day-to-day operations.

However, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov told Reuters that the company would not have any problem obtaining a waiver since it was essentially a technical issue.

Earlier in the month, the company was able to secure a waiver after breaching the terms of a larger credit agreement.

SunPower had revealed in October that it would restate its financial statements for last year as well as the first and second quarters due to issues with inventory valuation.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPWR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.