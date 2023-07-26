SunPower Says Q2 Preliminary Revenue Down 11% To $464 Mln

(RTTNews) - While providing preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, SunPower Corp. (SPWR) reported a net loss of $30 million on revenues of $464 million, up 11 percent year-over-year. Customer growth was of 20,400 new customers.

"Demand in the second quarter has weakened more than expected in the Southeast and Southwest where macroeconomic uncertainty and higher interest rates have slowed our top-of-funnel lead generation and sales bookings," said Peter Faricy, SunPower CEO.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company reduced guidance for net loss to a range of $90 million to $70 million.

