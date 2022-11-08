SunPower Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up 13%

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR) announced Tuesday that net income attributable to stockholders for the third quarter was $139.41 million or $0.74 per share, compared to a net loss of $84.38 million or $0.49 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.13 per share, compared to $0.12 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter soared to $475.71 million from $283.31 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue was $469.82 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.08 per share on revenues of $428.0 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.