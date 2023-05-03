SunPower Q1 Adj. Loss Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - SunPower Corp. (SPWR) announced Tuesday that net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter was $50.68 million or $0.29 per share, wider than net loss of $27.87 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $0.07 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.02 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter soared to $440.88 million from $350.28 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted revenue was $442.54 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.01 per share on revenues of $420.74 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

