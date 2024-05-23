Sunpower Group Emphasizes Transparency in AGM

News & Insights

Sunpower Group Ltd. (SG:5GD) has released an update.

Sunpower Group Ltd. successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting, focusing on enhanced transparency and respect for shareholder voting rights, with all resolutions decided by poll. No significant queries were raised by shareholders ahead of the meeting, and the primary agenda included the adoption of the FY2023 audited financial statements and Directors’ Statement.

