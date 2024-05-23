Sunpower Group Discusses Share Buy-Back

Sunpower Group Ltd. (SG:5GD) has released an update.

Sunpower Group Ltd. held a Special General Meeting on April 25, 2024, in Singapore, addressing the renewal of the share buy-back mandate without substantial queries from shareholders. The meeting proceeded smoothly with votes cast by poll for transparency and the Chairman, Mr. Guo Hong Xin, acting as proxy for certain shareholders. The resolution details, discussed without any prior significant questions, were made available to shareholders beforehand on the corporate website and SGXNet.

